High-Altitude Unmanned Surveillance Aircraft Delivered to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. high-altitude unmanned surveillance aircraft has been delivered to South Korea eight years after the country decided to make the purchase.The RQ-4 Global Hawk landed at Sacheon Air Base in South Gyeongsang Province at around 5 a.m. Monday.The arrival came about eight years after South Korea decided to introduce four of the unmanned surveillance aircraft from the United States in the form of foreign military sales.The government plans to receive and deploy the remaining three Global Hawks by the first half of next year.The RQ-4 Global Hawk is a remotely-piloted reconnaissance aircraft equipped with radars and infrared detectors that enable it to distinguish objects 30 centimeters big on the ground from an altitude of 20 kilometers.It can fly between 38 and 42 hours at a time and its operational radius is three-thousand kilometers, allowing surveillance over and beyond the Korean Peninsula.