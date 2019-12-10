Menu Content

No. of Multiple Homeowners Hits Record High in 2018

The number of people who own more than ten homes in South Korea reached a record high last year after slightly dropping the year before.

According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the number of people with eleven or more homes came to 37-thousand-487 as of November 2018, up two-point-one percent from a year earlier. 

The number of people who own 51 or more homes fell to one-thousand-882. The number has been on a steady decline after peaking at about 29-hundred in 2015. 

The number of those with more than six but less than ten homes rose two-point-one percent to about 49-thousand-800 over the cited period. 

Last year, the overall number of homeowners, including those with just one, increased two-point-five percent on-year to 14 million, while the number of people with more than one home jumped three-point-four percent on-year to nearly two-point-two million.
