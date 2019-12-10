Prosecution Seeks Pretrial Detention of Fmr. Minister over Alleged Probe Intervention

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have filed for a pretrial detention warrant for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk over alleged top office intervention in an investigation of a Busan vice mayor.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office said on Monday that it made the request for Cho's detention on charges of abuse of authority and obstruction of duty.In 2017, a special investigative team under the office of then senior presidential civil affairs secretary Cho launched an inspection into bribery allegations surrounding Yoo Jae-soo from the time he worked for the Financial Services Commission(FSC).The probe, however, was abruptly suspended and Yoo went on to become Busan's vice mayor for economic affairs from last July until recently.Prosecutors suspect there were improprieties behind the decision to wrap up the probe after accepting Yoo's resignation from the FSC.A court decision on Cho's detention warrant is expected on Thursday.