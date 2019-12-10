S. Korea, US Special Forces Conduct Raid Exercise of Virtual N. Korean Base

Photo : YONHAP News

Special forces from South Korea and the United States last month conducted a raid exercise on a virtual North Korean military base and captured an agent on site.The U.S. Department of Defense recently posted photos on its website showing South Korea's special warfare command and the special operation command of the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) carrying out close combat training at the South's Gunsan Air Base.The photos, which were taken last month and earlier this year, show USFK forces capturing an agent, presumed to be North Korean, from one of the buildings at the base.The allies also conducted an airborne landing training exercise in Gangwon Province with U.S. forces descending from a Chinook heavy-lift helicopter.It is considered rare for the U.S. to disclose information regarding special forces' training with North Korea as its virtual target.The U.S. may have unveiled the photos to send a warning to the North ahead of Pyongyang's self-imposed year-end deadline for Washington to exercise more flexibility in their stalled denuclearization negotiations.