Another US Surveillance Aircraft Detected Over Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States flew another surveillance plane over the Korean Peninsula amid growing concerns that North Korea may conduct a long-range missile test.Private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots said on Monday the U.S. Air Force's RC-135W Rivet Joint was detected some nine-point-45 kilometers over the peninsula without specifying the time and route of the operation.The same type of plane, which is used to detect signals prior to a missile launch, was also detected over the peninsula on Saturday.Aircraft Spots tweeted the following day that it is "odd timing" as RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft are not typically seen on weekends.Washington's increased surveillance is considered, in part, a warning message to Pyongyang after it threatened to take a "new way" other than dialogue should the U.S. fail to make more concessions in denuclearization talks by year's end.There's growing concern the North could conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile launch after it promised a "Christmas gift" for the Donald Trump administration, saying it was up to the U.S. to decide what kind of gift it receives.