Moon: 'Tension on Peninsula Not Beneficial to N. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says recent tensions on the Korean Peninsula amid stalled nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea benefits neither Seoul, Beijing nor Pyongyang.Moon made the remarks at the beginning of a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.The meeting, their sixth summit overall and first in six months, was arranged amid growing tension on the Korean Peninsula ahead of the year-end deadline set by the North for the United States to show more flexibility in denuclearization talks.Moon said South Korea hopes to closely cooperate with China to help the rare chance to bear fruit, referring to North Korea-U.S. engagements including summits between the leaders of the two nations this and last year.While assessing Beijing’s role for denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, Moon mentioned the two countries’ potential to further develop their relations and is expected to discuss related measures.He also expressed anticipation regarding Xi’s possible visit to Seoul early next year.Xi, for his part, said the two countries share a consensus on regional peace, stability, prosperity and free trade. Describing South Korea and China as friends and partners, Xi expressed hope the two will deepen their strategic cooperative partnership.The Chinese president also expressed hope that bilateral relations will reach the next level.After the summit and an ensuing luncheon with Xi, Moon will head to the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu to participate in a trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday.