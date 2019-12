Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry has set up a task force to investigate unidentified human remains recently found at a former prison site in Gwangju.The ministry said that a nine-member internal probe team on Monday will launch an investigation of some 40 sets of unidentified remains discovered last week during burial transfer work at the site of the former Gwanjgu Prison.The remains are suspected to belong to protesters who went missing during the Gwangju Democratization Movement in May 1980.The Defense Ministry and the National Forensic Service earlier confirmed after a joint preliminary inspection that two skulls with holes of unknown causes and a small skull, possibly that of a child, were found among the remains.