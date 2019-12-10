Vice Ulsan Mayor Accuses Prosecution of Illegal Wiretapping

Photo : YONHAP News

Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi has raised allegations that the prosecution may have illegally wiretapped his personal phone calls.Song, who allegedly tipped off a presidential official regarding bribery allegations involving aides of former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon, raised the allegations on Monday during an emergency news conference at Ulsan City Hall.The vice mayor was summoned and questioned as a suspect by the prosecution on December sixth, seventh and 20 on alleged election law violations.Song claimed on Monday that during the latest questioning, prosecutors played a recorded phone call between him and Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho on December 15.The vice mayor said he immediately raised an issue with the recording and asked if a warrant had been secured to obtain it, but the prosecutor present apparently failed to answer.The vice mayor also denied media speculations that his notebook contained diverse allegations involving the presidential office, saying that the notebook was a simple memo pad for his personal thoughts and feelings.