Reports: S. Korean Lefty Ryu Hyun-jin to Sign Four-Year, $80 Mln Deal with Blue Jays

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean free agent pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin and the Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to a four-year contract worth 80 million U.S. dollars.ESPN and others reported on Sunday the 32-year-old lefty agreed to the deal, which includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs.While the Blue Jays have not confirmed the deal, Ryu's domestic management firm said he has been closely negotiating with the team.Ryu spent the last seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After signing a one-year qualifying offer worth 17-point-nine-million dollars, Ryu posted a league-low two-point-32 ERA over 29 starts for LA in 2019.He finished second behind Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom for the National League Cy Young Award.If the latest deal is confirmed, Ryu will become the highest-paid South Korean player in Major League Baseball history in terms of average annual salary, raking in 20 million dollars a year.