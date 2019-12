Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Monday that responding to climate change is a current issue and not a future task.Speaking at the 43rd meeting of the Presidential Committee on Green Growth, Lee said that past ways of economic growth through greater and greater production and consumption is no longer sustainable.He said achieving environmentally friendly growth can no longer be avoided and appealed for the public's participation.Lee said many people agree on the gravity of climate change but are hesitant to join efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions because it's inconvenient and costly.The prime minister added that industries will have to bear a heavier burden.He promised government support through paid carbon trading rights and other methods in order to encourage businesses to improve energy efficiency and develop technologies to reduce emissions.