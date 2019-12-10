CNN: N. Korea's 'Christmas Gift' Could be New Hard-Line Policy

Photo : KBS News

A CNN report says that North Korea is planning to adopt a hard-line policy toward the United States that involves taking denuclearization off the table amid perceptions that U.S. President Donald Trump is politically vulnerable.Citing a source familiar with the North Korean leadership's current mindset, the report said this new policy is likely the so-called "Christmas gift" floated by a top North Korean official earlier this month.The policy is expected to include abandoning negotiations with Washington and consolidating Pyongyang's status as a nuclear weapons state.The source also said that Pyongyang will no longer pursue sanctions relief as a means of achieving economic development either in the short-term or long-term, but will instead increase its commitment to the state's ideology of self-reliance, known as "juche."The source also told CNN that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to take a "wait and see" approach based on the perception that Trump is politically vulnerable due to his impeachment and the looming presidential election next November.The report said that analysts believe Pyongyang is worried that if it does cut a deal with Trump and he loses the election, his successor may not uphold the accord.The source said if Trump does win a second term, however, North Korea may be more willing to reengage, but the bar has been raised for returning to talks with Washington and that denuclearization appears to be off the table for now.Also regarding the "Christmas gift," CNN said that chances are "very low" that North Korea will actually conduct a provocative test such as an advanced missile launch or satellite test because that would be considered too provocative for China and Russia, Pyongyang's two most important international trading partners.