Parties Split on Prosecution Request to Detain Ex-Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have reacted differently to the prosecution's request for a preliminary warrant to detain former Justice Minister Cho Kuk in relation to alleged interference in an investigation into a former vice mayor of Busan.The ruling Democratic Party said the warrant was retaliation for Cho's push to reform the prosecution, while the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said detaining Cho is only natural and an inevitable step.The DP asked for what it called a reasonable judgement from the court while the LKP said the warrant must be issued to facilitate the investigation.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party also supported the prosecution's move saying that Cho stands at the center of all sorts of allegations.Cho, who also served as presidential secretary of civil affairs before taking on the ministerial post, was earlier questioned over his possible role in ending a presidential inquiry into bribery allegations involving former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo.