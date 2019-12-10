Prosecution Seeks 15 Yrs in Prison for Ex-NIS Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s former spy chief, who is serving a prison term over illegal political interference, is now facing another possible imprisonment over alleged misappropriation of spy agency funds and other charges.The prosecution said on Monday that it has sought a total of 15 years in prison for former National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Won Sei-hoon over multiple charges.It also called on the court to slap a 10-year ban on him from using his former official credentials and pay 20 billion won in restitution.Prosecutors said Won, who served as the top spy under two former conservative governments between 2009 and 2013, suppressed opposition political groups over ideological differences, bribed high-ranking government officials and personally appropriated NIS funds. He is also suspected of using NIS funds to create and manage government-friendly labor organizations and surveil dissident figures.Last year, Won was sentenced to four years in prison for his involvement in a covert cyber operations team to influence domestic politics.