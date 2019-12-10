S. Korea Approves 2 Bln Won in Typhoon Relief Aid to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government plans to donate around two billion won to North Korea to help the country recover from typhoons earlier this year.The Unification Ministry on Monday approved the provision of a total of two-billion-five-million won in aid to the North, including 870 million won for disaster prevention efforts and 654 million won for health promotion campaigns.Under the plan, the aid will be used mainly in Pyongan and Hamgyong provinces, both of which reportedly suffered significant damage from Typhoon Lingling in September.Seoul’s contribution will not be directly delivered through the South Korean Red Cross but through international non-profit organizations in an apparent bid to ease the North’s possible resistance toward help from the South.The Moon Jae-in administration has taken the stance that humanitarian aid to the North should continue regardless of politics.