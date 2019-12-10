LKP to Exercise Filibuster to Prevent Passage of Key Bills

Photo : KBS

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) applied to hold a filibuster shortly before a plenary session of the National Assembly was set to be held on Monday night.The conservative party also submitted a host of revisions to bills related to next year’s budget.The moves are seen as an apparent bid to prevent the opening of the session, initially scheduled at 7 p.m., as the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and other opposition parties seek to pass key legislation, including fast-tracked reform bills.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang addressed the need to swiftly pass bills on the budget and public livelihood in an earlier meeting with the floor leaders of the DP, LKP and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.If the session is held, 22 budget-related bills and bills related to public livelihood are expected to be dealt with first. If those bills are passed, the parliamentary speaker would likely attempt to hold votes on more contentious legislation, including fast-tracked bills on electoral reform and prosecution reform.Earlier in the day, the ruling DP, three minor opposition parities and a splinter group reached agreement on the electoral reform bill, paving the way for its parliamentary passage.