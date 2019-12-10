Rival Parties Begin Filibuster over Electoral Reform Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly convened a plenary session late Monday but ruling and opposition party lawmakers made prolonged speeches overnight over fast-tracked electoral reform bill.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party began a filibuster on Monday night in a bid to block a ruling party-led bill on election law revision.Rep. Joo Ho-young began to filibuster at around 9:50 p.m., soon after National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang introduced the electoral reform bill for a parliamentary vote.Joo continued speech for about four hours, criticizing how the electoral and prosecutorial reform bills were illegally put on fast-track. He also denounced the Moon government for its policies on North Korea, housing market and education.Joo's speech was followed by a filibuster by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Jong-min. A filibuster is mostly used to obstruct passage of bills, but DP lawmakers also filed for a filibuster to explain the legitimacy of the election bill and neutralize the LKP's filibuster.Kim continued speech for four hours and 30 minutes before LKP lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong took on the platform at around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.The filibuster by the rival parties is expected to continue until the end of the current extraordinary session midnight on Wednesday.