Rival Parties Begin Filibuster over Electoral Reform Bill

Write: 2019-12-24 08:38:28Update: 2019-12-24 08:49:42

The National Assembly convened a plenary session late Monday but ruling and opposition party lawmakers made prolonged speeches overnight over fast-tracked electoral reform bill.

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party began a filibuster on Monday night in a bid to block a ruling party-led bill on election law revision.

Rep. Joo Ho-young began to filibuster at around 9:50 p.m., soon after National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang introduced the electoral reform bill for a parliamentary vote.

Joo continued speech for about four hours, criticizing how the electoral and prosecutorial reform bills were illegally put on fast-track. He also denounced the Moon government for its policies on North Korea, housing market and education.

Joo's speech was followed by a filibuster by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Jong-min. A filibuster is mostly used to obstruct passage of bills, but DP lawmakers also filed for a filibuster to explain the legitimacy of the election bill and neutralize the LKP's filibuster. 

Kim continued speech for four hours and 30 minutes before LKP lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong took on the platform at around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday. 
 
The filibuster by the rival parties is expected to continue until the end of the current extraordinary session midnight on Wednesday.
