Moon, Xi Stress Importance of Maintaining US-N. Korea Dialogue Momentum

Write: 2019-12-24 08:41:37Update: 2019-12-24 10:53:12

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that North Korea and the United States should maintain the momentum of dialogue. 

The two leaders held bilateral summit talks on Monday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.  

According to Moon's presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung, Xi said in the summit that there are many people worrying about the tense situation on the Korean Peninsula. He stressed that South Korea and China should join forces to help the U.S. and North Korea keep their dialogue momentum.

President Moon also agreed that maintaining North Korea-U.S. dialogue momentum is more important than any other thing. 

Xi reportedly said that South Korea and China can "achieve a lot of things if they join hands," emphasizing that these were his "genuine words."

Xi was quoted as saying that there has been "more common ground" between the two sides on the Korean Peninsula issue since Moon's inauguration and that the joint position of both nations to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula has become a strong basis for their cooperation.
