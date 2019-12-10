Moon, Li Agree to Accelerate Follow-up FTA Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang agreed to accelerate talks on supplementing a bilateral free trade agreement.Moon held talks and had dinner with the premier on Monday in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, after summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing earlier in the day.The presidential office said that in the meeting with Li, President Moon proposed further strengthening of a systemic foundation for enhancing the level of economic cooperation via ongoing negotiations on the service and investment fields to expand the scope of the bilateral FTA.Moon also stressed that the two nations need to further promote personnel and cultural exchanges to improve the understanding of the people of both countries.In response, Premier Li said that active bilateral exchanges and cooperation will serve as an important foundation for the stable development of South Korea-China relations and agreed to speed up FTA-related talks.Moon also explained his government's efforts for the complete denuclearization of Korea and the establishment of permanent peace. He stressed that it is more important for Seoul and Beijing to promote "strategic communication and cooperation" amid "severe" security conditions on the peninsula.