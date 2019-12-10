Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Xi, Abe Agree to Work to Elevate China-Japan Ties to New Level

Write: 2019-12-24 09:04:33Update: 2019-12-24 11:04:56

Xi, Abe Agree to Work to Elevate China-Japan Ties to New Level

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to work to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

In the summit talks on Monday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi said that the two nations should work together to continue to develop and improve bilateral relations.

Xi reportedly said that China wants to elevate Sino-Japanese relations to a new level while maintaining close communication and enhancing political exchanges. 

Abe responded that development in bilateral relations holds significance in regional and global peace, stability and prosperity, pledging his commitment to elevating bilateral relations to a new level. 

Abe reportedly said that he is looking forward to Xi's state visit to Japan set for next year, expressing hope the visit will be successful.

Kyodo News said that the two leaders reaffirmed cooperation in achieving North Korea's complete denuclearization.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >