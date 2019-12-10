Xi, Abe Agree to Work to Elevate China-Japan Ties to New Level

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to work to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.In the summit talks on Monday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi said that the two nations should work together to continue to develop and improve bilateral relations.Xi reportedly said that China wants to elevate Sino-Japanese relations to a new level while maintaining close communication and enhancing political exchanges.Abe responded that development in bilateral relations holds significance in regional and global peace, stability and prosperity, pledging his commitment to elevating bilateral relations to a new level.Abe reportedly said that he is looking forward to Xi's state visit to Japan set for next year, expressing hope the visit will be successful.Kyodo News said that the two leaders reaffirmed cooperation in achieving North Korea's complete denuclearization.