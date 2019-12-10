Kyodo: N. Korea Mass Producing Ballistic Missile Transporters

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly ordered last year the mass production of vehicles used for transporting and launching missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles.Quoting a source familiar with China-North Korea relations, Kyodo News reported on Monday that Kim issued the order around February last year.According to the report, tens of millions of dollars were allocated to trading entities under the North's ruling Workers Party's munitions department to cover the expense of acquiring parts for around 70 transporter-erector-launchers from countries including China.Kyodo said that the move indicates that North Korea is working on strengthening its nuclear and missile capabilities while engaging in negotiations with the United States, casting doubt on its willingness to abandon its nuclear program.It added that U.S. intelligence officials who have acquired the same intelligence appear to be working to find out how many of the 70 TELs are intended for carrying ICBMs and how far their assembly has progressed.