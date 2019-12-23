Rival Parties Continue Filibuster over Key Bills Since Monday Night

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers have been taking turns in delivering prolonged speeches at the National Assembly since Monday night as rival parties are locking horns over the passage of key legislation, including a fast-tracked electoral reform bill.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong took on the platform at around 6:20 a.m., Tuesday. Others, including Ji Sang-wuk of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party and LKP lawmaker Jun Hee-kyung, were expected to follow.The LKP began a filibuster on Monday night in a bid to block a ruling party-led bill on election law revision.Rep. Joo Ho-young began to filibuster at around 9:50 p.m., soon after National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang introduced the electoral reform bill for a parliamentary vote.Joo continued the speech for about four hours, criticizing how the electoral and prosecutorial reform bills were illegally put on fast-track. He also denounced the Moon government for its policies on North Korea, the housing market and education.Joo's speech was followed by a filibuster by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Jong-min. A filibuster is mostly used to obstruct passage of bills, but DP lawmakers also filed for one to explain the legitimacy of the election bill and neutralize the LKP's filibuster.The filibuster by the rival parties is expected to continue until the end of the current extraordinary session at midnight on Wednesday.