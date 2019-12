Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that China has expressed support for his East Asia railway community project.Moon held talks and had dinner with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on Monday, a day before the opening of a trilateral summit involving Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.According to presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung, Moon asked China to become a partner in efforts to realize the East Asia Railway Community Initiative, a vision for the Korean Peninsula peace process.Moon reportedly said that reconnecting inter-Korean roads and railways, and linking those with China and Europe as key logistical networks in Eurasia, will serve as a foundation for a multilateral peace and security system.The Chinese premier responded that his government is willing to work together with South Korea on such a vision.