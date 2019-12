Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop sensation BTS' music video for their 2015 track "I Need U" has generated more than 200 million YouTube views.According to the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment on Tuesday, the music video for "I Need U" surpassed 200 million views as of 8:35 p.m. on Monday, Korea time.The track was the title song for the seven-member act's 2015 mini album "The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Part One," and it was recently included in Billboard's 100 Songs that Defined the 2010s.Along with "I Need U," BTS has 13 other music videos that have generated more than 200 million YouTube views, including "DNA," "Fire," "Fake Love" and "Boy With Luv."