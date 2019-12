Photo : YONHAP News

The United States continues to step up surveillance of the Korean Peninsula as a year-end deadline set by North Korea for Washington to demonstrate greater flexibility in denuclearization talks fast approaches.According to private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots on Tuesday, the U.S. flew an E-8C reconnaissance aircraft eight-point-eight kilometers over the Korean Peninsula on the same day.The E-8C is known to be capable of monitoring North Korean ground forces and missile bases and was also detected over the peninsula on Saturday.Washington has deployed several types of surveillance planes over the peninsula almost every day since last Thursday.A South Korean military official said that the militaries of South Korea and the United States have beefed up surveillance on North Korea to prepare for possible provocations.