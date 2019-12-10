Menu Content

Moon Stresses Trilateral Cooperation on Free Trade, Peace

Write: 2019-12-24 12:03:40Update: 2019-12-24 12:14:12

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo on free trade and peace in East Asia.

Moon revealed his regional visions at the trilateral business summit in Chengdu, southwestern China, on Tuesday.

The South Korean leader said free trade has assisted in the countries’ self-reform and global growth, and called it a safety belt that fosters companies’ mutual trust and lowers future uncertainties.

Mentioning the agreement on the Asia-Pacific multinational deal called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP) in October, Moon hoped the three countries will make further progress on extending their bilateral and trilateral free trade regimes.

He also stressed the three countries’ role in peace economy and said efforts to turn Northeast Asia into a community of railroad, energy, economy and a peace security regime will also create more business opportunities for their companies.

The event, held prior to the South Korea-Japan-China summit, was also attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as business leaders from the three countries.
