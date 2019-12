Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has been hospitalized due to his ailing health.LKP Secretary General Park Wan-su said on Tuesday that party chair Hwang Kyo-ahn was admitted to the Severance Hospital earlier in the day.After staging an eight-day hunger strike in front of the presidential office last month in protest of contentious reform bills on fast-track, Hwang had been taken to the hospital suffering from proteinuria and poor kidney function.Since December eleventh, Hwang has been staging a sit-in in front of the National Assembly's plenary chamber to protest the bills.On Monday night, the LKP began a filibuster in parliament in a bid to block a ruling party-led bill on election law revision.Park said the LKP will decide whether to continue the sit-in after determining the state of Hwang's health.