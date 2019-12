Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said from an economic sense, South Korea, China and Japan are a community sharing a common destiny, with their three economies, having their own technology and strengths, connected by a value chain.At the start of this year's trilateral summit in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Tuesday, Moon expressed hopes that the three countries will bolster economic cooperation for co-development within a system of division of labor and collaboration.Moon stressed that rapid changes of the era regarding protectionism, climate change and the fourth industrial revolution are calling for stronger cooperation among the three Northeast Asian neighbors.The South Korean leader then emphasized the need for "harmonious cooperation" among the regional powers, saying they share the same dream of promoting a "sustainable world."