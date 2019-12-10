Buddhists Join Christmas Celebration

Photo : YONHAP News

Christmas is being celebrated early by South Korean Buddhists with a Christmas tree representing all religions at a major Buddhist temple in Seoul.The Christmas tree was switched on last Friday ahead of Christmas at a ceremony held by the country's largest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order.The lighting ceremony held at Jogye Temple in central Seoul was attended by religious leaders including the Venerable Wonhaeng, the supreme patriarch of the Jogye Order, and General Secretary Kim Young-ju of the National Council of Churches in Korea. The Most Reverend Hyginus Kim Hee-joong of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea also attended the event.In a Christmas message, the Venerable Wonhaeng celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, urging people to love their neighbors and hope for a society without poverty and discrimination.Also during the ceremony, a children’s choir from the temple sang Christmas carols.Since 2010, the lighting ceremony has been held every Christmas at the temple as a symbol of harmony between different religions in Korea.