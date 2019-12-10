Religious Groups in S. Korea Issue Statements to Mark Christmas Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Religious groups in South Korea issued statements ahead of Christmas Day.In his Christmas message on Monday, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, the Archbishop of Seoul, said the fact that baby Jesus was laid in a manger, which animals eat from, suggested he was preparing to sacrifice himself to redeem people and the world.The cardinal said choosing hostility and confrontation over dialogue and co-existence would only jeopardize South Korean society, stressing that the love of God carries all the answers to resolving insecurity, mistrust, discord and dispute in the world.On the prolonged political wrangling at the National Assembly, the cardinal urged the country's political leaders to commit to dialogue in overcoming social division and confrontation.The National Council of Churches in Korea(NCCK) issued a statement declaring the year 2020, which marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, as the year to open an era of peace and co-existence on the Korean Peninsula.The Communion of Churches in Korea expressed hopes for Jesus' spirit of love and service to spread around the world.