Rival Parties Collide over Fast-tracked Election Law in Overnight Filibuster

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party began a filibuster Monday night, blocking the rival parties' plan to revise the nation's election rules. The filibuster debate continued overnight as parties are seeking to ensure they win more seats at the upcoming elections in April next year.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Parliamentary plenary session (Dec. 23)]Speaker: "We shall listen to a debate as requested. Rep. Joo Ho-young, please come forward for debate."As a coalition of ruling and minor opposition parties sought to pass fast-tracked revisions to the nation's election laws Monday night, the main opposition immediately launched a filibuster.[Sound bite: Rep. Joo Ho-young - Liberty Korea Party (Korean)]"The Justice Party created the unprecedented so-called mixed member proportional representation system to get more seats and the Democratic Party wants to approve the creation of the anti-corruption investigator by trading the two bills.... "Main opposition Liberty Korea Party fourth-term Rep. Joo Ho-young started the first of the relay speeches, taking the podium for around four hours, before ruling Democratic Party Rep. Kim Jong-min staged his counterargument.[Sound bite: Rep. Kim Jong-min - Democratic Party (Korean)]"The purpose of the filibuster is being misunderstood. The filibuster is only a way of delaying the majority's decision making process under the Assembly Law. It wasn't created to disable the National Assembly or bring about its collapse."Joo was reportedly wearing a diaper. Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang after the first speech allowed lawmakers to take a short break during their speeches.With the ruling side staging its own filibuster, the debate continued through the night and is still ongoing Tuesday.Marathon speeches are expected to continue throughout Wednesday after which a new parliamentary session will begin.The ruling-minor party coalition can try to pass the bill starting on Thursday as Assembly regulations dictate a filibustered bill be automatically put to a vote in the following session.Ahead of the general elections in April, rival parties disagree on the proposed adoption of mixed-member proportional representation. The proposed electoral system would allow minor parties to win additional seats if they receive more party ballots than their district candidates' individual victories.In addition to the election law revision, lawmakers are also at odds over two other pieces of fast-tracked legislation for reforming the nation's powerful prosecution, and creating a new state anti-corruption investigator.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.