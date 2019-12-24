Menu Content

S. Korea, China, Japan Agree to Cooperate for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Write: 2019-12-24 14:30:58Update: 2019-12-24 15:38:06

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China and Japan have agreed to work together for denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula via early dialogue between North Korea and the U.S.

President Moon made the remarks during a joint press conference after a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

Moon said the three sides shared the understanding that peace on the Korean Peninsula is in the best interest of all the nations, and agreed to make joint efforts for the substantive progress of denuclearization and peace through early dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang. 

Moon also said that the leaders agreed to continue close communication and cooperation to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace in the region.

The president added that the summit has brightened the future of trilateral cooperation, adding it has provided an important opportunity for the three nations to regularly meet and cooperate. 

Moon said that South Korea will chair the trilateral summit next year, vowing efforts to ensure that cooperation will benefit the lives of the people.
