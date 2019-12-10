Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan Hold Talks Ahead of Moon-Abe Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks on ongoing disputes over historical and trade issues ahead of a summit between the leaders of the two nations.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, sat down for talks in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Tuesday morning.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the two officials exchanged opinions on the agenda items for their leaders' summit set for Tuesday afternoon, as well as Tokyo's export curbs against South Korea and Japan's wartime forced labor.The ministry said Kang welcomed as progress Japan's recent partial lifting of export controls on one of three South Korea-bound industrial materials and called for the lifting of all such trade restrictions.However, she stressed that Japan must withdraw its export restrictions swiftly through dialogue between the export management authorities of the two nations.The minister strongly refuted Japan's repeated claim that South Korean Supreme Court rulings on forced labor are a violation of international law.The top diplomats agreed to continue communication and consultation between their respective diplomatic authorities to resolve the issue.The two sides also agreed on the need for continued cooperation and communication between and among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan for denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.