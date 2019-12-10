Leaders of S. Korea, China, Japan Agree to Work Towards Resuming Denuclearization Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea, China and Japan agreed that peace on the Korean Peninsula would be to their countries' mutual benefit and that they should join efforts toward resuming denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea.At a joint press conference following this year's trilateral summit in China's Chengdu on Tuesday, Moon said he and his counterparts decided to continue their close communication and cooperation for denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the leaders agreed on the importance of supporting the peace process led by Washington and Pyongyang, while Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said dialogue and negotiation are the only ways to resolve the nuclear issue.In a bid to promote three-way cooperation in areas linked to people's quality of life, the leaders agreed to direct joint efforts toward reducing air pollution, marine plastic waste and increasing people-to-people and cultural exchanges.Moon, Abe and Li also adopted a joint vision outlining their shared goals and a roadmap for cooperation over the next ten years.