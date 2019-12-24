Leaders of S. Korea, China, Japan to Join Efforts Towards Denuclearization Talks Resumption

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The leaders of South Korea, China and Japan on Tuesday discussed a range of issues concerning the region during their annual trilateral meeting in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu. The leaders agreed to further cooperate towards promptly resuming the denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: At a joint press conference following this year's trilateral summit in China's Chengdu on Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in said he and his counterparts agreed that peace on the Korean Peninsula coincides with their countries' mutual benefit.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"(The leaders of) South Korea, China and Japan agreed to continue close communication and cooperation for denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. We shared the view that peace on the peninsula coincides with our mutual benefit and that we should join efforts toward resuming dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea for substantial progress in denuclearization and peace establishment."Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the leaders agreed that international sanctions on the North should be implemented in support of Washington and Pyongyang's peace process, while Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said dialogue and negotiation are the only ways to resolve the nuclear issue.The leaders also discussed promoting three-way cooperation in areas linked to people's quality of life.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Following last year's PyeongChang Olympics, the next two Olympics will be consecutively held in Tokyo and Beijing. The three countries will cooperate for the successful Olympic relay in Northeast Asia and work to deepen trust by expanding people-to-people, educational, cultural and sports exchanges. We also agreed to expand cooperation in environment, health care, and areas concerning the elderly to improve our people's quality of life."On economy and trade, the leaders agreed to accelerate trilateral free trade talks launched in 2013 and join efforts to formally sign the mega Asia-Pacific trade pact known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership next year.Moon, Abe and Li also adopted a joint vision outlining their shared goals and roadmap for cooperation over the next ten years.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.