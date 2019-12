Photo : YONHAP News

Top leaders of South Korea and Japan have emphasized the need to improve ties between Seoul and Tokyo.President Moon Jae-in sat down for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on Tuesday following the trilateral summit also involving Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.At the beginning of the meeting, Moon said that South Korea and Japan are close neighbors, and the two countries may feel uncomfortable toward one another at times but cannot distance themselves from each other forever.The summit, the first in 15 months between the two leaders, was arranged amid strained ties over historical and trade issues.Abe agreed on the importance of the Seoul-Tokyo relationship and expressed hope to improve it.He also stressed security cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo, as well as with the U.S., describing it as “very important.”