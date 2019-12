Photo : YONHAP News

The Wolseong-1 nuclear reactor in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, will be suspended for good, becoming the second reactor in the country to be permanently shut down.Its fate was determined through a vote by officials at the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission following difficulties in reaching a decision over differing views.In the final vote, five out of seven commission members approved the suspension while two opposed.The Wolseong-1 reactor began operation in 1982. It received approval in 2015 to extend its life for another ten years until 2022 but the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company decided last year to shut it down before that deadline, citing poor economic feasibility.In February this year, the company requested permission from the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission for early shutdown and the commission reached a decision after ten months.