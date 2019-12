Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors looking into allegations that the presidential office ordered the police to investigate the former mayor of Ulsan are on Tuesday conducting a search at the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office says it dispatched investigators to multiple units at the Ulsan police agency in the morning to secure records.One officer who led the probe into former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon currently serves at the agency's criminal intelligence unit.Through the raid, the prosecution is expected to obtain documents that shed light on details of the police investigation at that time.In 2017, Ulsan police launched a probe into alleged irregularities surrounding the city's mayor based upon intelligence from the presidential office.But after the case was handed over to the prosecution, the charges were dropped.