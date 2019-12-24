Moon Urges Abe to Completely Withdraw Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in China on Tuesday and urged the country to completely retract its export restrictions on Korea to how they were before July first.In a briefing on the summit, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung also cited Abe as saying that he heard bilateral talks on export control went well and proposing they resolve issues through dialogue.The Japanese leader said the two sides agreed that South Korea and Japan are neighbors and their relationship is important.Moon suggested speedy working-level consultations on the trade issue.Regarding Japan's wartime forced labor and related Korean Supreme Court rulings, the leaders confirmed their differences but agreed on the need to resolve the matter through dialogue.Spokesperson Ko said that Moon and Abe also stressed the need to exchange opinions as well as communicate and coordinate concerning the grave security conditions on the Korean Peninsula.Abe requested support on the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korea and Moon promised to continue aiding Tokyo's efforts.The sixth summit between Moon and Abe came 15 months after their previous meeting in New York last September.