Moon, Abe Seek Ways to Improve Strained Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the trilateral summit in Chengdu, China on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed several pending issues, including the ongoing trade dispute and lingering historical issues.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The leaders of South Korea and Japan have held their first summit in 15 months, seeking to resolve their strained relations.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Japan and South Korea are the closest neighbors historically and culturally and are also very important partners for trade and personnel exchanges. Even if there is temporary unease, the two sides cannot push each other away."[Sound bite: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Japanese)]"The collaboration among Japan, South Korea and the U.S. regarding security, including North Korea, is very important. I, too, also think that we should improve the important Japan-South Korea relationship. I would like to candidly exchange opinions today."South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks on the sidelines of the Seoul-Beijing-Tokyo meeting in Chengdu on Tuesday.Following the meeting that lasted about 45 minutes, South Korean presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said President Moon told his Japanese counterpart that Tokyo's trade restrictions against Seoul should be be completely lifted.She also said Abe called for the ongoing trade dispute to be resolved through dialogue.The meeting came amid tensions resulting from Japan placing export control measures against South Korea in apparent retaliation for South Korean Supreme Court rulings last year that ordered Japanese companies to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.The South Korean spokesperson noted that although Moon and Abe confirmed differences over the court rulings, they saw eye to eye on the need to solve the issue via dialogue.During the meeting, Moon also agreed to support Japan over the issue of Japanese nationals believed to be kidnapped by North Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.