Photo : YONHAP News

Massive explosions at a steel mill in southern South Korea have left five people injured.The incident occurred at Posco’s Gwangyang Steelyard in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, at 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday.Falling debris along with crashing sounds were captured by the cameras of vehicles passing on the nearby Yi Sun-sin Grand Bridge, while Gwangyang City Hall kilometers away also reported feeling the impact.Hundreds of employees of the company and firefighters were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fires at around 2 p.m.All five casualties were Posco employees working near the spot, but nearby residents were urged to refrain from staying outside during the restoration process while the bridge was also partially closed.Authorities are looking into the cause of the explosions.