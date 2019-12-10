Menu Content

Complaint Filed Against Civic Groups over Rally Denouncing US Ambassador

Write: 2019-12-24 18:04:30Update: 2019-12-24 19:07:35

Photo : KBS

A conservative group called the People's Solidarity of Liberty has filed a complaint with the prosecution against civic group members who tore up photos of U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris during a recent demonstration.

The complaint was submitted to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday on charges of violating the National Security Law.

The group argues that the rally held on December 13th in the name of "decapitating Ambassador Harris" constitutes the crime of intimidation and insulting a foreign envoy.

Those specified in the complaint are the leaders of a youth party and two other NGOs.

During the protest in question, which was held near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, participants denounced the American ambassador for demanding a hike in Seoul's defense costs and called for a U.S. troop pullout.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry earlier expressed concern over open threats targeting foreign emissaries.
