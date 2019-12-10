'Trilateral Summit Stresses Diplomatic Denuclearization of N. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s foreign ministry says Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing have reaffirmed their will to pursue a "diplomatic way" of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.The ministry’s spokesman Geng Shuang delivered China’s assessment on Tuesday, while presenting the outcomes of the South Korea-Japan-China summit held in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu earlier in the day.Geng said the leaders of the three countries exchanged opinions on Korean Peninsula issues and affirmed once again that denuclearization and lasting peace in Northeast Asia are their shared goals. He said they also shared the view that dialogue and negotiation are the only effective solutions to peninsula-related issues and agreed to strengthen the countries’ communication and exchanges on relevant matters.Regarding the stalled denuclearization negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea, the Chinese spokesman relayed Beijing’s call for both Washington and Pyongyang to do their best and break the impasse through talks and negotiation.