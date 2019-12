Photo : YONHAP News

Over a dozen more victims of harmful humidifier sterilizers have been approved to receive special compensation.The Environment Ministry on Tuesday announced the decision by a response committee made earlier in the day.A total of 143 applicants for state compensation, including 70 who were seeking reconsideration of earlier decisions, were subject to the latest review.The additions raise the total number of people qualified for special measures to two-thousand-888.Nearly one-thousand-500 people are known to have been killed so far by certain humidifier disinfectant products since they went on sale in the country in the mid 1990s. The sales of the questionable products were banned in 2011.