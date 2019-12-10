Moon Returns from China Trip after Summit Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has returned home from a two-day trip to China after bilateral and trilateral summit talks with the leaders of China and Japan.The president arrived in Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday afternoon from the Chinese city of Chengdu.Before departing Chengdu, Moon said through social media that South Korea, China and Japan should continue to foster their future-oriented cooperation while facing up to their history squarely.Earlier on Tuesday, President Moon, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shared the understanding that peace on the Korean Peninsula is in the best interest of their nations. The leaders also agreed to make joint efforts for the substantive progress of denuclearization and peace through early dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.In the bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, Moon asked China to play a role in persuading North Korea to refrain from provocations and engage in dialogue.In a meeting with Chinese Premier Li, President Moon secured China's support for his East Asia Railway Community Initiative, a vision to reconnect inter-Korean roads and railways and link those with China and Europe.