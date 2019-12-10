Filibuster over Election Reform Continues for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from rival political parties are continuing their speech relay on Wednesday as a filibuster entered into its third consecutive day over a fast-tracked electoral reform bill.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party began the filibuster at the National Assembly on Monday night in an attempt to block the passage of the ruling Democratic Party-led election law revision.The filibuster is expected to continue into midnight Wednesday, when the current extraordinary parliamentary session ends.The ruling party has already called for another extraordinary session for Thursday, during which the election law revision and other bills will automatically be put to a vote.With the ruling party planning to seek the passage of additional fast-tracked bills on prosecutorial reform and the creation of an independent body to investigate high-level corruption and the main opposition party determined to block those bills using the filibuster once again, the parliamentary confrontation is likely to last until the end of the year.