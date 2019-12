Photo : KBS News

Christians across the nation held services and masses Wednesday to celebrate Christmas.Catholics held a Christmas mass at Myeongdong Cathedral in downtown Seoul at midnight Tuesday.Presiding over the mass, Archbishop of Seoul Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung urged people to spread love even with people whose ideas and values differ from their own.The archbishop warned that engaging in self-righteousness and confrontation over dialogue and coexistence will only imperil society.Protestant churches across the nation also held services on Christmas Day.The United Christian Churches of Korea(UCCK) issued a Christmas message celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and vowing to follow in his footsteps by practicing peace through serving neighbors.