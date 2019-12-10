US Flies 4 Spy Planes over Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly flown four surveillance planes over the Korean Peninsula at the same time amid concerns that North Korea may test-launch a missile as a "Christmas gift" for Washington.According to private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots, the four aircraft -- an RC-135W Rivet Joint, E-8C, RQ-4 Global Hawk and RC-135S Cobra Ball -- were spotted carrying out missions over and around the Korean Peninsula between Tuesday and early Wednesday.It is very rare for four American surveillance planes to conduct missions around the Korean Peninsula at the same time.Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. will deal "very successfully" with whatever North Korea sends as a “Christmas gift.”Trump added that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may give him a “nice present” such as a "beautiful vase" for Christmas rather than a missile launch.In a statement early this month, North Korea's vice minister of foreign affairs said that it was entirely up to the United States to decide what kind of “Christmas gift” it receives. Pyongyang has imposed a year-end deadline for Washington to show more flexibility in denuclearization talks.