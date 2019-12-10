Menu Content

74% of Seoul Residents Think Reunification is Necessary

Write: 2019-12-25 14:44:59Update: 2019-12-25 15:51:37

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that despite current inter-Korean tensions, nearly three out of four Seoul residents think South and North Korea need to be reunited. 

In Seoul Metropolitan Government’s recent poll of two-thousand residents between the ages of 19 and 69, 74-point-two percent of respondents said the two Koreas need to reunify. 

By age group, respondents in their 40s most supported reunification with 78-point-six percent saying it was necessary. At the bottom, only 66 percent of respondents in their 20s felt reunification is necessary. 

However, the survey also revealed that people are gloomy about the prospects of inter-Korean relations, with only about 40 percent expecting cross-border relations to improve within five years.

The city's online survey, conducted from November 25 to December 3, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.
