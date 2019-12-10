Filibuster Ends, Electoral Reform Bill to be Put to Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) filibuster aimed at blocking an electoral reform bill ended at midnight Wednesday as the extraordinary parliamentary session ended.The speech marathon wrapped up about 50 hours after LKP lawmaker Joo Ho-young began the filibuster on Monday night to block the passage of the ruling Democratic Party(DP)-led election law revision.To keep the LKP from monopolizing the session, members of the DP and minor parties also took part in the filibuster to speak in favor of the revision.The fast-tracked bill will be put to a vote automatically during the next extra session, which is set to begin Thursday at 2 p.m.However, the ruling party is reportedly considering delaying the plenary session until the following day to avoid a parliamentary vote on the impeachment of Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, a move sought by the LKP.When the new session begins, the ruling party and minor opposition parties will likely pass the election bill first before handling legislation on prosecutorial reform and three kindergarten-related bills.