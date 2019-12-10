Xi 'Almost Certain' to Visit S. Korea in First Half of Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential official said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is "almost certain" to visit South Korea in the first half of next year.The official made the revelation to reporters on Wednesday, but added that final coordination is necessary on specific timing and other issues.President Moon Jae-in invited Xi to visit the South in the near future during summit talks in Beijing on Monday. The presidential office said Xi responded positively and that he will consider a visit.The trip would be Xi's first in some six years and the first since Moon became president in 2017.The official said Moon also proposed during the summit that South Korea and China designate 2022 as a year of two-way cultural and tourism exchanges and to further promote bilateral personnel and cultural exchanges from next year. Xi reportedly said in response that China will hold related events.Meanwhile, the presidential official said that South Korea will host next year's trilateral summit with China and Japan, at which Chinese Premier Le Keqiang is highly likely to attend.